CARES Act opens new avenue for companies to offer 401(k)-like student loan benefits, startup Goodly CEO says Employers can find it a little easier to assist their workforce in paying back student loans, thanks to the CARES Act, Goodly CEO Greg Poulin told CNBC's Jim Cramer Monday. Goodly, a San Francisco-based startup that supplies companies up with student loan benefits programs similar to retirement savings accounts, could also find itself benefiting from the massive coronavirus economic recovery measure passed by the federal government last month.