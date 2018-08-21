Goodly makes it easy for companies to offer student loan repayment as an employee benefit. This helps them recruit and retain top talent and improve diversity and inclusion.
Goodly looks to give companies student loan payments as an employee benefitAs employers duke it out over hiring the best possible candidates, especially ones coming out of school, they are starting to get a little bit more creative with their incentive packages - and that includes offering an option for paying down student debt. Goodly is a new startup that's lookin...
