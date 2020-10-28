discussion
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 (Thanks Chris for the hunt!) Today we’re launching GoodHuman, a place to discover all things sustainable and ethical. Think Amazon meets Pinterest, for good. Bonus: strengthened by community. 👇 Humans are cutting down billions of trees a year, filling the oceans with plastic, and the fashion industry alone emits more carbon than international flights & maritime shipping combined. 😖 There’s a growing scientific consensus, we have a short window to radically reduce our emissions and take urgent, transformative action to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. 🌎 There is no single magic solution. Requires parallel efforts. Think: renewable energy, carbon capture, protecting ecosystems, choosing things that last longer, supporting companies that align with our values and reassessing our consumption. ♻️ Fortunately, we’ve seen a surge of “ethical native” D2C brands with a focus on sustainability & ethics at the roots. It’s not a marketing add-on, it’s part of their core mission. So… where can you find them? (hint: there’s an app for that) 👀 GoodHuman - the largest curated collection of sustainable products from ethical brands and a community of people turning intention into action. And we’re just getting started--we just launched in the Apple App Store.📱 But what does “good” look like? Some of us care about clean ingredients, others about packaging, social equality, ocean health, animals, etc. With GoodHuman you choose your own journey, personalized to your interests. 🌿 Want to know which ethical native brands are also contributing to reforestation? ...or are women-owned or BIPOC-founded? ...or actively focus on using renewable energy? ...or have active recycling/reuse programs? We’ve got it all in the GoodHuman app. 🙌 By curating content, brands and products through a sustainable, ethical, and environmentally focused lens, we do the heavy lifting for you. Want to learn more about our process? Check out Our Code: https://getgoodhuman.com/our-code/ 📋 We are also community driven, with members ranging from sustainability veterans to curious newcomers. Users can already submit their favorite articles and videos, and we’re building tools for any user to challenge or submit brands.👫 Systemic change is going to take all of us. Mass social movements are made up of millions of individuals. It is not either-or when it comes to collective v. individual action — they’re two sides of the same coin.🤝 The GoodHuman app marks a new beginning. Collectively working toward good is more powerful than only a few aiming for perfection. It’s not called perfect human for a reason. 👏 So now you know what we do. Want to go deeper into WHY? Check this out: https://getgoodhuman.com/why/ 💯
We’re building the largest curated source of all things sustainable and ethical because we’re on a mission to make it easier to be a GoodHuman. Discovering, living, and sharing good are innate human qualities. However, over the years, we have become less mindful of the deeper impact of our choices. James and I will be the first to admit it. We’ve owned shoes that were made in factories with questionable labor practices, bought bottled water in single-use plastic that ended up in landfills or the ocean. Somehow convenience has been prioritized above all else, often failing to consider the implications. We traded this convenience for hidden costs. Consumerism preys on our quick-fix culture and contributes to the poisoning of our planet, our homes, and our bodies. We have unwittingly filled the oceans with plastic, accelerated deforestation, purged animals from their habitat, and filled the atmosphere and our bodies with harmful chemicals. It’s extremely difficult and overwhelming to do all the research required to find products from brands that, at their core create products that do not harm humans, animals or the environment. We thought, why isn’t there one place that would support these values, only offer content around good and an easier way to discover products from vetted brands that align with these principles? A place that could help people who want to do better and make smarter purchases, easier. Recognizing that the solution for consumers is not always to buy something, but instead discovery through learning from friends, family and other GoodHumans, we set out to build that one place. A place to make being a GoodHuman, easier. We wanted to make something different. We wanted to create a user experience that was educational, informative and entertaining with an element of inspiration and discovery. An experience that was fun, social and personalized. At the heart of the GoodHuman app is the Discover screen. It’s your home for all things sustainable and ethical, organized by our topic-driven streamboards. Streamboards are topical feeds full of brands, products, videos and articles curated by our editors. You can contribute to the community and submit articles or videos relevant to a streamboard’s topic. With GoodHuman, you can lean back and discover curated content or you can dive in and search for brands, products, content and other GoodHumans - clear-cut when you need answers ASAP. Favorites lists allow you to organize your ethical wishlist, catch up on saved content and share personal curation with friends. We have couch mode! Imagine creating a list of all the TED talk videos around climate change to catch up on TED’s new Countdown initiative. Just play the top video and it will play all the videos in your list. In the Profile screen you can manage your content posts, streamboards you follow, catch up on discussions and DMs, personalize your profile and access your settings! We can’t wait for you to experience GoodHuman and join our community.
Its been amazing for me and my partner to find lots of information about sustainable fashion and tips to help us save the planet. Great great community!
amazing james!
