Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Pavel Kovalyov
Simple and in right time. Well done.
Maker
Hey everyone - We felt terrible when we heard Mixer was shutting down and the impact it had on smaller creators, so we decided to do something about it. Say hello to Goodbye Mixer, a free tool that lets creators export a list of all their followers from Mixer. Platforms are great but unfortunately also unpredictable. Creators put in a ton of effort and spend countless hours building up their audience. It's more important than ever before to build a direct connection with that audience. To those affected by the Mixer shut down - we hope this tool makes the transition to other platforms just a little bit easier, brings your audience back over time, and helps you reconnect with your community.
