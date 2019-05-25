Log InSign up
GoodBrief is a random generator for design briefs. Choose the type of creative work and the industry, and goodbrief will generate a unique brief. You can use it for practice, to improve your skills, and to build your portfolio with lots of impressive projects.
ManuMaker@manutastic
Hi PH! I went to an art and design school. There, I saw that the design students were always looking for ways to add to their portfolio, but that it was hard to get professional work without already having experience. That’s why I made goodbrief. It generates random design briefs—the document with all the specifications for the design that a hypothetical client would give you. This is something I have tinkered with on-and-off for a while, but this is it's first official launch. I'd love to hear any feedback, feature requests, even bug reports! I especially like seeing what others create based on these briefs, so please reach out to me if you end up using it!
