stefan lewinger
Goodboy aims to demystify the pet supplement aisle and deliver premium dog supplement subscriptions right to your doorstep. I’m super excited to share the launch today after months of challenging work and long nights from the team here in Atlanta. We've developed a unique and simple shopping experience. We've sifted through loads of research and technology to make it easier for you to discover and receive high-quality dog supplements, specifically tailored to your dog’s health needs. The team, led by @kari_sapp1 and myself, had a lot of fun building this out and are thrilled to be able to finally share it with you. We welcome any questions you may have and look forward to helping your pups achieve their health goals.
