Home
→
Product
→
Goodbook
Goodbook
Easiest and fastest software to manage payroll online!
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Goodbook is designed to generate custom payslips seamlessly, within seconds. No prior accounting knowledge required. Free to try, quick to signup.
Launched in
Accounting
,
Operations
,
Human Resources
by
Goodbook
About this launch
Goodbook
Easiest and fastest software to manage payroll online!
1
review
7
followers
Follow for updates
Goodbook by
Goodbook
was hunted by
Shreyas R
in
Accounting
,
Operations
,
Human Resources
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Goodbook
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Goodbook's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#49
Report