discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Kirill Novikov
MakerCEO & Founder of GoodStyle
Hello, Product Hunters! 👋 My name is Kirill Novikov. I am a founder of Good Style App. Many thanks to @pollock for hunting Good Style! 👏 My team and I have been working really hard to launch our product today. 🔥🔥🔥Good Style is an app providing users with a unique virtual fitting-room to try on clothes before purchasing 🔥🔥🔥 It is common knowledge that nowadays customers are very sophisticated in online-shopping. None wants to spend much time scrolling huge catalogs in search of items and to deal with wrong sizes, returns and unexpected surprises. So the idea of making Good Style was right on the surface 👌 Our AI-based virtual fitting room can save you, your time and your money from lots of unpleasant situations while shopping for clothes online. Good Style App helps any user to build his own virtual prototype choosing a necessary body type, skin color and adding a personal photo as an avatar. Once your prototype is ready, you are free to try on any item from our catalog virtually. Go ahead and try! 🔝 But for our unique, outstanding, useful and entertaining virtual fitting-room we’ve developed other features to please our users. ▪️Good Style can help you build a new wardrobe, combining items from your existing one with the items from our wide catalog. Just upload a picture and enjoy! ▪️Those who don’t want to search for clothes can use our ready-made patterns and try them on virtually too. Double time saving! ▪️Customers looking for specific items are free to use our visual search section. Upload any picture of the item you like and the technology will offer you similar ones right from our catalog. Right on spot! The technology based on trained neural networks makes prompt adding of a large number of clothing images possible. Our catalog is constantly updating to automatically provide our users with fresh and reliable data. Good Style App has a very simple interface with a huge variety of functions. It is totally free of charge. You can download Good Style App both on Android and iOs. Good Style App is totally ready to satisfy any user with our services. Download and enjoy! 🙌🏻 📍Visit our web-site: https://en.vipit.by/ Follow us on: 📍Instagram https://www.instagram.com/goodst... 📍Twitter https://twitter.com/GoodStyleApp If any questions, make sure to contact me via e-mail: ceo@vipit.by 📩 Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/go... Play Market: https://play.google.com/store/ap... Looking forward to your feedback, comments and impressions! Take care! 🙏🏻
Share
Kirill Novikov
MakerCEO & Founder of GoodStyle
Good afternoon Ksenia, thank you for your feedback, we are very glad that you liked our application and it makes your day a success!)
Share
Kseniya SidarchukBizDev at Oyper
Hey, Good Style team! It’s super cool to see you on Product Hunt! I’ve been using Good Style for over 2 months now and I love it! I love putting on some superhero outfits - it makes my day 😂😂😂 Good luck, @kirill_novikov3 and @smaks25 🙌🏻
Share
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
Community CTO.ai + EIR at 500 Startups
Always try before you buy, and now you can virtually even during COVID!
Share
Игорь Ладутькоim a pm at goodstyle app
A very cool application. You can easily choose clothes that suit you and try on virtually.
Share
Hunting down comments...