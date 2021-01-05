Good Neighbour
Drew Minns
MakerDeveloper, Designer and Thought Sharer
Hi everyone, meet Good Neighbour. I made this project because myself and an increasing amount of my friends signed leases for apartments that were fraught with issues. Mold, water damage, noisy neighbours, etc. As consumers, we're spending a large amount of our income on housing so transparency is important. Good Neighbour is here to help share that information to help others make informed decisions in the future.
As a renter, this is great! I am always wondering what it will be like in the new place. Thank you!