Good Neighbour

Share your rental experience for future tenants.

Rent Smart. Rest Easy. Renting can feel like you're not in control. Learn and share about the experiences that others have had. A large portion of your income goes to rent. Increase the transparency available to know where you're investing your money.
Drew Minns
Maker
Developer, Designer and Thought Sharer
Hi everyone, meet Good Neighbour. I made this project because myself and an increasing amount of my friends signed leases for apartments that were fraught with issues. Mold, water damage, noisy neighbours, etc. As consumers, we're spending a large amount of our income on housing so transparency is important. Good Neighbour is here to help share that information to help others make informed decisions in the future.
Dave GalbraithCTO - fanimal.com
As a renter, this is great! I am always wondering what it will be like in the new place. Thank you!
farynaio
🎈
IT mentor, blogger, and maker.
This is one of ideas I had deep down on my list, almost forgotten. Love the Mailchimp like design. Will look closer at this. Congrats!
