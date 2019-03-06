Hiring is a tedious process, and crafting a job description which attracts top candidates is one of the first pieces. "Good Job Description" offers a collection of job descriptions that are impactful and inspiring.
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Deepti Chopra
Thanks for hunting us, @nikkielizdemere At Adaface, we help companies hire the best tech talent fast. The way we do this by helping companies automate their first rounds of tech interviews with custom chat based interviews for on-the-job skills (all programming languages, frameworks, aptitude). We internally use a collection of job descriptions that we think are impactful and inspiring; we're opening those up today to make it easier for anyone hiring for tech roles to get inspiration to craft better job descriptions.
