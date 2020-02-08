  1. Home
Good First Issue

Make your first open-source contribution

Good First Issue is an initiative to curate beginner friendly issues from open source projects. We believe getting developers to fix low-hanging issues removes the barrier for future contributions.
Initiatives like this is so great to see. Solve a small but painful problem people have that's related to a bigger problem your main product solves. Nice work Deepsource team!
Thanks for the hunt, Hiten. Hi PH community, We put together goodfirstissue.dev to quickly discover beginner issues across open source projects. Pick a language you like and make your first open source contribution. Do follow @gfibot on Twitter -- it tweets when a new repository is added to GFI.
