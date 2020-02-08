Good First Issue
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Hiten Shah
Initiatives like this is so great to see. Solve a small but painful problem people have that's related to a bigger problem your main product solves. Nice work Deepsource team!
Thanks for the hunt, Hiten. Hi PH community, We put together goodfirstissue.dev to quickly discover beginner issues across open source projects. Pick a language you like and make your first open source contribution. Do follow @gfibot on Twitter -- it tweets when a new repository is added to GFI.
