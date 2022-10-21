Products
Good Espresso
Ranked #11 for today
Good Espresso
Learn to make good espresso. Log shots, track every variable
Free
Good Espresso is for anyone who wants to make delicious espresso at home. Track every variable and learn to dial in your technique until your favorite coffee shop is your kitchen.
Launched in
iOS
,
Coffee
,
Food & Drink
by
Good Espresso
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
Good Espresso by
Good Espresso
was hunted by
Josh Johnson
in
iOS
,
Coffee
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Josh Johnson
. Featured on October 22nd, 2022.
Good Espresso
is not rated yet. This is Good Espresso's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#229
