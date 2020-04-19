Discussion
Jordan Hughes
Maker
Hey everyone ✌️ Excited to launch a side project I've been working on. 📚Good Books is a curated collection of book recommendations from some of the most successful, influential and interesting people around the world. Let me know who you'd love book recommendations from in the comments and I'll add them to the list👇 This project started about 6-months ago when I started to keep track of all the books that I wanted to read and who recommended them. I then got (a little) obsessed with the project and ended up accumulating over 15,000 book recommendations from about 1,250 people... I built Good Books to share these book recommendations with the world, organising them into simple categories and industries so it's easy to find your next read. What's next for Good Books? 📚 100s more recommendations every month 🙋♀️ Adding more interesting people (who would you like to see?) 📝 Writing some curated recommendation lists 📩 Planning a weekly newsletter with recommendations 🕵️♂️ Adding sources to book recommendations Follow me on Twitter or Dribbble for more updates and ask me anything! 🙃 Jordan
@jordan__hughes This is fantastic! Can’t wait for the newsletter 🎉
@haydenbleasel Thanks man – I've been meaning to add your books!
Such a great experience for finding my next read! To get into the same headspace as successful founders, you've got to start reading like them 🤓
@annaqcheng Thanks Anna 🤗
I read a lot and Good Books is one of the first places I go to find my next read. It really is the biggest and best book recommendation site, and the design is 😍
@abityastunggal Thanks legend!
No one ever marked it down, but that doesn't stop a few of us from mourning it. Stunning site - experience is on another level to what I'm used to with GoodReads!
@ali_malek Iron and oak
love this site
@lachie_brown thanks brother 🙂