Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Good Books

Good Books

Largest curated collection of 6,500+ book recommendations.

get it
Good Books is a curated collection of book recommendations from the world's most successful, influential and interesting people. We've spent 6 months analysing 15,000+ book recommendations and have handpicked the best to add to your reading list.
11 Books That Will Help You Create Better Habits | Good BooksYou probably admire someone who is hyper-successful. On the surface, they seem to consistently get more done with less stress. The thing is, they don't have any secret sauce or advantage over you. Just better habits. One example of a habit that consistently sets people apart is their commitment to learning.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
8 Reviews5.0/5
Jordan Hughes
Jordan Hughes
Maker
Hey everyone ✌️ Excited to launch a side project I've been working on. 📚Good Books is a curated collection of book recommendations from some of the most successful, influential and interesting people around the world. Let me know who you'd love book recommendations from in the comments and I'll add them to the list👇 This project started about 6-months ago when I started to keep track of all the books that I wanted to read and who recommended them. I then got (a little) obsessed with the project and ended up accumulating over 15,000 book recommendations from about 1,250 people... I built Good Books to share these book recommendations with the world, organising them into simple categories and industries so it's easy to find your next read. What's next for Good Books? 📚 100s more recommendations every month 🙋‍♀️ Adding more interesting people (who would you like to see?) 📝 Writing some curated recommendation lists 📩 Planning a weekly newsletter with recommendations 🕵️‍♂️ Adding sources to book recommendations Follow me on Twitter or Dribbble for more updates and ask me anything! 🙃 Jordan
Upvote (6)Share
Hayden Bleasel
Hayden Bleasel
@jordan__hughes This is fantastic! Can’t wait for the newsletter 🎉
Upvote (2)Share
Jordan Hughes
Jordan Hughes
Maker
@haydenbleasel Thanks man – I've been meaning to add your books!
UpvoteShare
Anna Cheng 🙃
Anna Cheng 🙃
Such a great experience for finding my next read! To get into the same headspace as successful founders, you've got to start reading like them 🤓
Upvote (3)Share
Jordan Hughes
Jordan Hughes
Maker
@annaqcheng Thanks Anna 🤗
UpvoteShare
Abi Tyas Tunggal
Abi Tyas Tunggal
I read a lot and Good Books is one of the first places I go to find my next read. It really is the biggest and best book recommendation site, and the design is 😍
Upvote (3)Share
Jordan Hughes
Jordan Hughes
Maker
@abityastunggal Thanks legend!
UpvoteShare
Ali Malek
Ali Malek
No one ever marked it down, but that doesn't stop a few of us from mourning it. Stunning site - experience is on another level to what I'm used to with GoodReads!
Upvote (2)Share
Jordan Hughes
Jordan Hughes
Maker
@ali_malek Iron and oak
UpvoteShare
Lachie Brown
Lachie Brown
love this site
Upvote (1)Share
Jordan Hughes
Jordan Hughes
Maker
@lachie_brown thanks brother 🙂
UpvoteShare