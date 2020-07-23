  1. Home
Good Annotations, Screenshot Capture

Capture, annotate and share screenshots from your browser

Use this Chrome Extenstion to screenshot your current browser tab in just one click, share it with a link and ceate useful annotations.
Discussion
Perry Steward
Maker
Hi guys, I'm really excited to launch my first ever Chrome Extension. I've been working on Good Annotations for a little while now and during that time i've noticed users really like annotating & sharing screenshots. So this is my first attempt at trying to help speed up your workflow with a very simple solution. As always I love getting the Product Hunt community feedback so if you have any please comment below! Thanks PH!
Sabba Keynejad
Looks amazing! Will try this on my blog when making product tutorials & also design feedback!
Perry Steward
Maker
@sab8a let me know how it goes! if there's some steps that take too long in your workflow let me know
