Good Annotations

Professionally annotate any screenshot or image for free

Looking to jazz up pictures and screenshots in your blog or how-to guides? Good Annotations provides you online tools to quickly highlight any image area and make them standout out. You can easily add browser mockups and borders as well!
Perry Steward
Perry Steward
Maker
Hi everyone, We've decided to launch our product today as we think we've made something great that lets you quickly make your screenshots look awesome. You can give them a browser border, a background and highlight important things with our annotation tools. To get started all you need to do is drag and drop an image file. We launched early because we wanted to get your guys feedback as soon as we could so let us know what you think in the comments. Thanks Product Hunt! Perry
