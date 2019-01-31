Gonebusy for Slack allows you to easily book and manage your Google Calendar events using natural language commands
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Alex AgranovMaker@agranov · CTO, Gonebusy
Thank you @eriksyvertsen !! We're excited to get Gonebusy out there and help people stay productive with their Google Calendar events in Slack ! And haha sorry if there aren't enough static images to upload, the animations are all React! :-)
Upvote Share·