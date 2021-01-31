discussion
Eunjae Lee
Maker
Hi there 👋 I am Eunjae Lee, the maker of GomScope. I love Bear note app for its clean and elegant design. It's such a nice app to take notes in. These days we're seeing so many different types of applications supporting graph view, backlinks, etc. However in my opinion none of them beat the editor of Bear app. That's why I've made GomScope. It lets you keep using Bear app as an authoring tool and GomScope helps you discover links among notes, find out forgotten notes, and get insights. The main features you'd like are: * Graph view * Backlinks * Related graph per note * Alfred-like search popup * Table of contents * and more to come You can see the features at https://gomscope.com You can also join the slack community at https://gomscope.com/slack
