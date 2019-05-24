Gokada is the most popular on-demand bike taxi app in Nigeria. Founded in 2018, They have completed thousands of rides and have saved Nigerians countless hours in traffic.
Nigeria's Gokada raises $5.3M round for its motorcycle ride-hail bizIn many large cities across Africa, motorcycle taxies are as common as yellow-cabs in New York. That includes Lagos, Nigeria, where ride-hail startup Gokada has raised a $5.3 million Series A round to grow its two-wheel transit business. Gokada has trained and on-boarded over 1000 motorcycles and t...
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Gokada just raised a round of $5.3 million. So interesting to see the different routes ride sharing companies are taking in other parts of the world. Would love to see how . expandable this is
