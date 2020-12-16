discussion
brian schrader
Makerindie software developer, writer
Author here! You're a developer and you're looking to start a business. I was like that once. Starting a business takes a lot more than knowing how to write good code, and as I've learned, starting a software business involves just as much business acumen as it does software development. I've been releasing software independently for years and I've had a day-job for the vast majority of that time. I've shipped my own software while working at a start-up, in academia, and in government. I've had my fair share of missteps and failures and achieved some modicum of success. This book is a review of my journey thus far and a collection of the lessons I've learned. Independent software developers come in all shapes and sizes. Together, these developers form the core of the software community. Some indie developers ship software as a hobby, and others do so full-time, but they have one thing in common: they strive to create, to push boundaries, and to build a better world. Are you ready to join them?
I wrote this book during the summer while cooped up due to the pandemic. Going Indie is both a reflection on my attempts to go independent as well as a collection of tips, tricks, and advice for those just starting out. It's filled with insights, strategies, and techniques on everything from business terminology to software development. I hope you like the book and if you're interested please give it a read, and let me know what you think!