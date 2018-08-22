Log InSign up
 

Hi all!

We’re super excited to announce the launch of GoHype, a mobile platform for discovering, customising and booking unique trips created by travel bloggers.

Photos, highlights, insider tips, places to stay, eat, drink and visit – our bloggers share their entire travel experiences with you, and make it easy to find your next adventure.

George LeadbeaterMaker@george_hl · Co-Founder @ GoHype
Hi Hunters! I’m George, cofounder of GoHype, which lets you book incredible trips created by travel bloggers. My cofounder @ashleyh_567 and I started out last year without having ever written a line of code, and we’ve been working our a**es off to bring GoHype to life! There’s already over 30 bloggers on GoHype recommending trips for you. Once you’ve found a trip that you like, you can customise your options, then book your flights, hotel and attractions all within the same app. Bookings are processed directly through our partners Booking.com, GetYourGuide & JetRadar. We’re curious to hear what you all think of the app, and more than happy to answer any questions you have :)
