Gogoro Utility
Gogoro Utility
A new scooter network built for B2B industries
Transportation
Gogoro invites everyone to join the green logistic and transportation evolution, our system is built on a smart operation mindset that helps companies to easily adopt electric vehicles, so we can all lead the change towards a better future.
an hour ago
Gogoro launches its electric scooters for businesses in South Korea
Gogoro, the Taiwanese electric vehicle and mobility platform company, announced today that it has partnered with motorcycle company TIC Corporation to bring its B2B-focused electric scooters to South Korea. Gogoro 2 Utility, a version of the company's Smartscooters created for logistics and deliver...
