→
GoFindMe
GoFindMe
A GPS tracker that works without cell service
Crowdfunding
Travel
+ 2
✅ Real-time Tracking. ⠀
⠀
✅ Off-grid Text & Voice. ⠀
⠀
✅ One-Button SOS. ⠀
⠀
✅ Safe Zone. Meshnet. ⠀
⠀
✅ No SIM Card Needed.
Featured
an hour ago
GoFindMe GPS tracker review
CROWDFUNDING REVIEW There are many GPS trackers and they generally rely on Bluetooth proximity or GPS with cellular connectivity. But what if you want to track items outside of Bluetooth or cellular range? The GoFindMe GPS tracker can track items over large distances without cell service or subscription in real time.
