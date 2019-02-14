GoferGift believes special occasions should be a time to celebrate—not to dread or stress about gift-giving. GoferGift is a new free service that enables users to set up reminders for special events, create wish lists for gifts and collaborate with others on gift giving.
Chris FrantzHunter@frantzlight · chrisfrantz.me
Hey all! This is a cool product I've been using as a universal wish list. It's similar to Amazon's Wish List extension, but it works everywhere and is not YAAP (Yet Another Amazon Product).
