Stephen Ou
MakerJust a dev who likes building things
Hey PH, sharing my little quarantine side project GoFastCall, designed for those who have a lot of meetings. Before, I would spend half an minute opening Google Calendar, locating the meeting, clicking on the Zoom link, before I arrive in my meeting. This is especially stressful when I'm late. So I made a Chrome Extension to solve it. You sign in with Google Calendar. GoFastCall parses the events, and surfaces the link to your upcoming meeting. So when it's time, you can just click on the GoFastCall button in the Chrome extension toolbar, and voila, you're in your meeting! The video has a demo showing how fast it is. It's free and open source: https://github.com/stephenou/GoF... Have any questions? Ask here or say hi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephenou
