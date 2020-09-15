  1. Home
GoFastCall

Start any call in one click

GoFastCall is a button that takes you to your scheduled meetings in 1 click.
It's a Chrome Extension that integrates with Google Calendar to find meeting links. Zoom, Meet, Teams, Bluejeans, WebEx are all supported.
Stephen Ou
Maker
Just a dev who likes building things
Hey PH, sharing my little quarantine side project GoFastCall, designed for those who have a lot of meetings. Before, I would spend half an minute opening Google Calendar, locating the meeting, clicking on the Zoom link, before I arrive in my meeting. This is especially stressful when I'm late. So I made a Chrome Extension to solve it. You sign in with Google Calendar. GoFastCall parses the events, and surfaces the link to your upcoming meeting. So when it's time, you can just click on the GoFastCall button in the Chrome extension toolbar, and voila, you're in your meeting! The video has a demo showing how fast it is. It's free and open source: https://github.com/stephenou/GoF... Have any questions? Ask here or say hi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephenou
