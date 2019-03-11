GoEat Me - Your food guru

GoEat Me is a global food and restaurant recommendation platform, known as GoEat Me. It utilises Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide users with personalised recommendations based on their preferences, habits and allergens.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jonathan Viet PhamMaker@vietpham · CEO & Founder - GoEat GmbH
We love eating but finding foods worldwide still remains a challenge since TripAdvisor currently have too many reviews.
Upvote Share·