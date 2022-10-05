We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → GoClip

GoClip

Simplifies the process of hiring

Free
GoClip is a short video sharing platform that caters to job seekers and recruiters. As a job seeker, the short-video resume helps you create required engagement and express your creativity.
Launched in Hiring, Human Resources, Career by
GoClip
Flatfile
Ad
The data onboarding platform
About this launch
GoClipSimplifies the process of hiring
2reviews
27
followers
GoClip by
GoClip
was hunted by
Mannu Jha
in Hiring, Human Resources, Career. Made by
Mannu Jha
and
Vichitra Attri
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
GoClip
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is GoClip's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#101