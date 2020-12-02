Gocious 2.0

discussion
Hi PH! We created Gocious with one goal : to reduce the complexities involved in planning products for discrete manufacturing. We created an innovative and agile solution to the common data scramble problem faced by product managers and allow organizations to focus on customer and market needs instead of updating countless spreadsheets to manage product line definitions, helping you to get to production faster while limiting costly changes! Gocious speeds up your product planning by allowing your team to model, analyze, and visualize your product line features and configurations roadmap with a simple user experience. It enables you to capture decisions and set your product line's direction before detailed design and production to reduce time-to-market, waste, and rework. We provide a cloud-based Product Portfolio Management (PPM) and Planning Saas solution for discrete manufacturers. We assist manufacturers to digitally transform their product planning and to reduce their time-to-market while increasing flexibility. Gocious is a natural complement to PLM and CPQ systems, keeping the business and engineering teams in sync around a common product roadmap and feature definitions. Try it out!
@shivani_23 Hi there! Since this was launched 8 months ago, what has changed?
Hi @leandro8209, the earlier launch was a beta version and this is the actual launch with support for subscription and another major update is related to the feedbacks received from the earlier launch, now the users will be able to publish and lockdown a plan within a product line while having the capability to create a copy of the plan and make changes to it.
@leandro8209 @shivani_23 Thanks for clarifying. So it's clear to the community that this is an update, I'm marking it as 2.0. It's what we usually do. All the best with your launch!