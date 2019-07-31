Discussion
Maker
Kunal Sandeep
Hello folks, Felt really stupid to pay high cab costs one of the days, when I had to travel to the same location as my friend was going and I got to know about it later. I thought there is a need for a method/platform to discover not only my friends but people traveling to similar location who can share the ride together(medium agnostic ) and divide the costs => Started GoBunc. We have recently launched and are adding more locations. Feedback/suggestions will be highly appreciated. Thank you!!
