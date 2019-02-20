GoBIG is a natural energy shot fueled by guarana, a plant used for centuries by Amazonian tribes. Guarana, a natural nootropic, provides a smoother, longer lasting energy boost accompanied by enhanced focus and mood. Finally, an energy drink without all the chemicals.
Ling Lee
I've been regularly drinking GoBIG since joining the company last Fall. This energy shot has quickly replaced my daily coffee routine as it provides a much smoother energy boost without making me feel anxious. The blood orange ginger is my favorite - a really refreshing citrus start to my mornings. I've also really enjoyed mixing it with sparkling water for an energizing beverage to sip on.
