Gobble Bot
Gobble Bot
All-to-1 scraper for GPTs
You have a website, PDF or a Youtube video and want to make a GPT chatbot on ChatGPT. Simply use Gobble Bot to turn it all into one text file, ready to use for training.
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
269
Gobble Bot
Gobble Bot
was hunted by
Rafal
Rafal
. Featured on April 7th, 2024.
Gobble Bot
is not rated yet. This is Gobble Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
230
Comments
60
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#36
