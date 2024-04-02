Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Gobble Bot
Gobble Bot
Gobble Bot was ranked daily #5 for April 7th, 2024

Gobble Bot

All-to-1 scraper for GPTs

Free
Embed
You have a website, PDF or a Youtube video and want to make a GPT chatbot on ChatGPT. Simply use Gobble Bot to turn it all into one text file, ready to use for training.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Gobble Bot
Hygraph Studio [Beta]
Ad
Next-gen headless CMS: unlock your content's full potential
About this launch
Gobble Bot
Gobble BotAll-to-1 scraper for GPTs
0
reviews
269
followers
Gobble Bot by
Gobble Bot
was hunted by
Rafal
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rafal
. Featured on April 7th, 2024.
Gobble Bot
is not rated yet. This is Gobble Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
230
Vote chart
Comments
60
Vote chart
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#36