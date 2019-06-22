A app for the makers to create goals⚽️,mark them Complete and cheer others.You can see latest goals that are incomplete and completed by other makers.Maker Festival Submission. https://www.producthunt.com/makers-festival/product-hunt-api-2-0/voting. Do upvote.
Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Amit Chambial
Hi Makers, I have made this app for the Maker Festival especially for all Makers. Download the app and do give feedback. If you liked the App, do upvote for Goals 2.0 on the link in the description. Voting closes June 23rd 11pm PST.
