Jibran Khalil
MakerFounder of GoalGroup, available on iOS
👋 Hey ProductHunt community! I’m the creator of GoalGroup, an iOS app that combines community and achieving your goals. As a college student, I noticed that achieving my goals was much easier when I was surrounded by people with similar ambitions. Whether I wanted to improve my strength, quit an addiction, or pursue a difficult class, having a group of people who would understand my struggles and celebrate my successes made the process a lot easier. After months of creating, I'm excited to introduce GoalGroup. GoalGroup lets you join goals of any category. Whether you want to 🏋 go to the gym more often 🚭 quit smoking 🧠 focus on your mental health GoalGroup allows you to join people who are also trying to achieve the same goal so everyone can hold each other accountable. With GoalGroup you can: 🌟Join or create groups for your goals 🌟Send messages to your group to stay motivated 🌟Check in daily to grow your streak and track your progress over time 🌟Find the motivation to achieve your goals 🌟Form communities and create connections over a common goal I hope GoalGroup helps the ProductHunt community achieve their goals for 2021! Let me know if you have any feedback or suggestions. I’d love to answer any questions and talk more about GoalGroup! Special thanks to @trishamotupalli, @iangough, @najia_siddique, and @didem_baratali for working on marketing these past six months!
An awesome way to stick to your new years resolution!
@rithwik_pat Definitely Rithwik, I'm super excited to launch at this time of the year! Thanks for your kind words.
so excited to have helped with this! the app is so helpful already.