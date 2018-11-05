Goalee is a simple, beautiful app for scheduling your life goals. The digital version of "write your goals on a sheet of paper and keep it somewhere you can see it every day".
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
How does this differ from other apps such as todoist etc? Love the design by the way
Roland LethMaker@rolandleth · Roland
@aaronoleary Goalee is not an app to check something off (to-do list) or track (habit tracker). Its purpose is to only and simply remind yourself on the path you want to walk on. One can think of it as the digital version of "write your goals on a sheet of paper and keep it somewhere you can see it every day". Thanks, glad you like it!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@rolandleth Oh I like that description!
Roland LethMaker@rolandleth · Roland
Hello, everyone! I'd like to offer a quick intro on how Goalee came to be: The issue I faced, as many others, is that I tend to lose track of what I desire most, exactly because of problems here and there. One approach is to start writing down your goals on a sheet of paper, which I did and it worked; for a while, because I eventually started overlooking said sheet of paper. I then tried using to-do apps, or habit tracking apps for this purpose. But this isn’t something to be checked off, something to record progress of, nor a habit to build; it’s a mindset change, if you will. So I ended up building Goalee to add long/mid-term goals and remind myself about them on a daily/weekly basis. It's a stupid simple app, that does only one thing: it sends you notifications about your true goals in life. It could be thought of as the digital version of ”write your goals on a sheet of paper and keep it somewhere you can see it every day”. It helps you remind yourself where you should be heading. You envision yourself being wealthy in 20 years? Or maybe a public speaker? A great parent? A triathlon winner? Write down your goal, set one or more weekly/daily reminders and whenever the notification fires, do not dismiss it, do not ignore it, do not read it hastily. Read it as if it was the first time. Imagine yourself having obtained whatever goal you have in front of you. But don't stop there, or it would be pointless! Ask yourself, "do I act like that person"? Be completely honest with yourself and build up the identity change required, one baby step at a time; no step is too small to be unimportant. Here are 10 easy to redeem tokens (I'll try to update the list as it gets used): http://tokn.co/qa9fwjr7 http://tokn.co/47serwby http://tokn.co/3bbvpgxg http://tokn.co/c9ukfvgr http://tokn.co/p5z3ytsq http://tokn.co/at3r8jcm http://tokn.co/wrnmtwyd http://tokn.co/j3axza8f http://tokn.co/mkq42vd5 http://tokn.co/88msht3e (redeemed) Please let me know if you have any questions or any kind feedback. Thank you and have a wonderful and productive day! Roland
