Don't just track habits, set goals, work towards them. Visualize your progress. Make immediate adjustments and reach your objectives. Become your better quantified self.
Fabio GiolitoMaker@fabiogiolito · Designer, Maker. Founder of We Heart It
You exercised, check. But how far did you run? How much did you bench? Do yOu EVeN liFt, bRAh? Goal tracker is for people who actually want to track their progress and reach their goals, not collect gold stars. Track anything you can quantify: - Fitness: weight, measurements, personal records… - Good Habits: pages read, meditation minutes, glasses of water… - Personal: money spending, hours slept, travel budget, investments… - Work: articles written, tasks finished, hours worked… No account needed, everything is stored on device.
