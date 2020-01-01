Discussion
Dario
Pro
Congrats on the launch 👏 This is really cool and easy to use.
Maker
A goal contract is a simple mechanic for committing to and keeping your goals. When you sign a goal contract, you're committing yourself that you're serious about accomplishing what you set out to do in clear terms. Goal contracts are useful because: 1. They help you articulate your goal clearly 2. Have you outline steps you'll take to accomplish them 3. Have a clear commitment built-in (signing it) 4. Are easy to share with others if you need extra accountability Goal Contracts is a side project I started but never really finished way back in 2017 (I didn't have a goal contract for it… so catch 22?). It's a very basic MVP, but I'm looking forward to seeing how it works for you and your goals. I've got a TON more ideas to make this more useful, but for now, I've accomplished my first Goal Contract of 2020. Happy new year! https://www.goalcontract.com/goa...
Pro
I created a goal for today and hence selected today's date as the finish date. Now my goal already shows up as completed. Ideally when selecting the same start and finish date it would stay in progress until midnight in my timezone.
Maker
@yapartase Thanks for the feedback! Just pushed a fix for that 👍
