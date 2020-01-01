Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mark Johnson
Maker
A goal contract is a simple mechanic for committing to and keeping your goals. When you sign a goal contract, you're committing yourself that you're serious about accomplishing what you set out to do in clear terms. Goal contracts are useful because: 1. They help you articulate your goal clearly 2. Have you outline steps you'll take to accomplish them 3. Have a clear commitment built-in (signing it) 4. Are easy to share with others if you need extra accountability Goal Contracts is a side project I started but never really finished way back in 2017 (I didn't have a goal contract for it… so catch 22?). It's a very basic MVP, but I'm looking forward to seeing how it works for you and your goals. I've got a TON more ideas to make this more useful, but for now, I've accomplished my first Goal Contract of 2020. Happy new year! https://www.goalcontract.com/goa...
UpvoteShare