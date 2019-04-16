Want to save up for a large purchase? Or do you want to achieve some other measurable goal. You can always see on a progress bar how far you have gone and how much is left.
Goal Ahead is a quiet reminder on your screen. Keep on striving toward your goal!
Hi, PH community! This app shows your progress progress to the goal on your home screen or on your Apple Watch. Want to save up for a large purchase? For example, a house, car or education. Or you want to achieve some other measurable goal. For example make 300 workouts in a year. This motivational app will help you. Just set your goal and track progress. I am happy to be featured on ProductHunt. Feel free to leave comments :) Thanks!
