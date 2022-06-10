Sign in
Go-space
Free your Slack workspace's space
Go-space is a slack-bot which helps to free slack storage by uploading the image to imgur and replacing the image with the link. Just need to add him to the channel and you are good to go.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Rajiv Harlalka
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Rajiv Harlalka
and
Chirag Ghosh
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#53
