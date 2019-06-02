Go PlayAlong Tab Player

Log InSign up
TAB player and practicing tool with real audio.

Go PlayAlong is an interactive tab player and a powerful practicing tool. Enjoy playing along with your own mp3 music, perfectly synced to your tabs. Stay motivated and focus on the songs you love.
Balázs Forián-SzabóMaker@balazs_forian_szabo · Founder @ goplayalong.com
Hi all, Creator of the app here and I'm keen to answer any questions you might have! Version 4 comes with retina support, full automatic syncing, tab and standard notation. The cloud extension adds online access to your songs from any device with a modern browser and enables you to share your work with students or band mates. If you're a guitar instructor and you're interested in publishing your curriculum online, shoot me an email at support@goplayalong.com. Online demo: https://cloud.goplayalong.com/s/...
