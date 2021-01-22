Go Go Grow It

discussion
Andreas W
Maker
Creative alchemist.
🎈
Hey product hunters 👋 Like a lot of you, I just love lists and directories. Over time I collected a lot of links to places where you can post relevant info about your startup or side project. And getting your startup noticed is hard. GoGoGrow.It makes getting your startup noticed a little easier. I know there are a ton of lists like this on the web, but most didn’t really save me any time. Something like a link to submit to a directory with a domain rating of 6 that has not been updated since 2015 doesn’t really help me. So, with gogoggrow.it I’ve tried to provide structure that can help with getting relevant info to find directories, investors, guest-posting opportunities etc. Anyway, I hope this will be of use to you guys. Any and all feedback is of course very welcome! * Irrelevant side note: when making this I listened exclusively to La Femme's "It's time to wake up (2023)". Awesome song!
