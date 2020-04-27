Discussion
Linus Bruns
Maker
👋Hey Hunters! We just launched Gnarlist – a web app based on Spotify. With Gnarlist you can create collaborative playlists with custom rules and filters. Never again country music in your party playlist 🙄 👉 You can simply log in with your Spotify account 👉 Create playlists with rules and filters for genre, artist, release year and more 👉 Share them privately with friends or publicly with the Gnarlist community 👉 Follow other playlists and contribute your favorite songs. The playlists are synchronized in real time with your Spotify library. Gnarlist stays free forever, so just go to gnarlist.com and get started. What's your though on the available filters? In the future we would like to add more filters like beats per minute. Anyway, we look forward to your feedback 😊
