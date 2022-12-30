Products
Ranked #14 for today
Gmax CRM Open Source
Gmax CRM is an open source invoicing software
I'm excited to announce the launch of my new open source project: Gmax CRM. an invoicing and project management tool for small businesses. You can find the project on GitHub [https://github.com/ajithjojo/gmax-crm]
Launched in
Productivity
,
GitHub
,
Tech
+1 by
About this launch
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#152
