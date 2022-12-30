Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Gmax CRM Open Source
Gmax CRM Open Source
Ranked #14 for today

Gmax CRM Open Source

Gmax CRM is an open source invoicing software

Free
I'm excited to announce the launch of my new open source project: Gmax CRM. an invoicing and project management tool for small businesses. You can find the project on GitHub [https://github.com/ajithjojo/gmax-crm]
Launched in Productivity, GitHub, Tech +1 by
About this launch
Gmax CRM is an open source invoicing software
0
reviews
0
followers
was hunted by
Ajith Jojo
in Productivity, GitHub, Tech. Made by
Ajith Jojo
. Featured on December 31st, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Gmax CRM Open Source's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#152