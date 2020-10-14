Gmail + Trello by Gmelius
Hi Hunters! 👋 Thank you @katmanalac for hunting us! Florian here, founder of Gmelius. We are super excited to launch Gmelius for Trello today, the first 2-way integration that synchronises in real-time Gmail and Trello. 🚀 What does 2-way integration mean? Put simply, every action you do on a platform will be reflected on another platform, and vice-versa. You can easily transform your Gmail labels into visual project boards, share them with your teams and open collaboration to external partners. On the other hand, you can import existing Trello boards into Gmail, and monitor those right from your inbox. Why this Gmail <> Trello integration? With Covid-19 and the massive collaboration challenges it created, we saw a significant portion of our users, regardless of their roles (e.g., executive, manager, teammate), struggling to monitor and act upon their team's daily work. Speaking with them over support emails or onboarding calls helped us identify two painpoints, (1) workload distribution, and (2) data dispersion. Regarding point 1), what was really interesting to notice is that the pandemy acted as a catalyst in the way teams were proactively trying to organize their work and distribute the tasks... often moving forward with the Agile methodology and the kanban framework as it's easy understand and very visual. Given point 1) and following point 2), we then decided to double down our efforts on our own Gmail kanban boards and design a strong and full integration with Trello. What is Gmelius? 🤔 [pronounced Gmail-ius where "melius" means "better" in Latin] Gmelius is a collaboration platform that integrates directly inside your Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) and your team's daily apps. We offer our users a way to fix data dispersion by connecting all their major tools together. Your teammates can still work from their favourite apps (whether it's Gmail, Slack, Trello for instance) but your data is not more siloed and your company always gets a full and real-time view of your processes. More specifically, with Gmelius you get shared inboxes that work in Gmail and Slack / project and account management that lives in and links Gmail, Google Calendar and Trello / a meeting scheduler that works for Google Meet, Google Calendar and Zoom. On top of our unique collaboration architecture, we offer a complete workflow intelligence suite that makes it possible to automate your team's processes and remove as much grunt work as possible. TLDR; when you become a Gmelian, you don't need to move everything to an all-in-one workspace, train your teams to use it, and create another data-silo that will prove to be a migration nightmare at time plus X. In 2020, we believe all companies adopted a kind of definitive stack of tools for their main daily workflows. Email will be powered by Google or Microsoft, CRM will be SalesForce or HubSpot, Project Management will be Trello, Asana or Monday... and so on and so forth. Gmelius is the bundler of your current stack that powers up cross-channel and cross-team collaboration thanks to dual-way integrations and smart workflow automation rules. The whole team is looking forward to welcoming you aboard, and hear your feedback. Do let us know what you think and join us on this journey to help shape the Future of Work... Note that there are many exciting updates in the pipeline, including the release of our public API in a few weeks. I invite you to subscribe to get early access to our public API. Last but not least, we're happy to offer you a $250 credit on all our paid plans to teams of 3 or more until October 31! Master teamwork, not another tool! — Florian and the Gmelius Jedis
