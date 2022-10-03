Products
Gmail Transactional Email Relay by GMass
Gmail Transactional Email Relay by GMass
A free service to send transactional emails through Gmail
Send transactional emails from your website, app, or store through your Gmail account. Easier to set up than any other SMTP service + all the benefits of Google’s ultra-reliable servers + log emails in your Sent folder for future searches.
Launched in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Tech
by
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Ajay Goel
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Ajay Goel
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Gmail Transactional Email Relay by GMass's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#67
