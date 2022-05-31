Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
Gmail To Slack
Gmail To Slack
Get new email notifications of specific senders in Slack
Visit
Upvote 3
Click to get 15 % OFF
•
Payment Required
Collect
Share
Stats
Monitor new emails (Gmail) from specific senders & get notified in Slack by using Apps Script. You only need Google Sheet & Slack.
Launched in
Slack
,
Email
,
Productivity
by
Gmail To Slack
Switchboard
Promoted
Work side-by-side, even when you’re not in the same room
About this launch
Gmail To Slack by
Gmail To Slack
was hunted by
Rupjyoti Nath
in
Slack
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Rupjyoti Nath
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
Gmail To Slack
is not rated yet. This is Gmail To Slack's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Daily rank
#26
Weekly rank
#45
Report