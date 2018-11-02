Gmail Tabs by cloudHQ
No more scrolling for Gmail Labels by alphabetical order
#2 Product of the DayToday
Google automatically organizes Gmail labels alphabetically... which can be time-consuming when scrolling through your labels in order to find the one you want.
Cut the time you spend sorting through Gmail labels with our newest (and free!) email productivity tool, Gmail Tabs.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Naomi Assaraf 🔥Maker@nassaraf · CMO, Technophile, pancake lover.
Hi Hunters! We're pretty picky with our email tools, especially now that we've made over 50 of them, and we just knew that this email productivity tool would be one that the @producthunt community would adore. Problem: @Gmail Labels are alphabetically ordered, so you need to scroll through them all the time to find the ones that you want. Solution: Take your Gmail label, and create a tab for it in your inbox, so that you can always have access to it easily. Also, you can save email searches as a Gmail tab, too! Tip: Our team is small- 10 people, and I manage 5 of them directly. To manage them better, I created a Gmail search for each of their email addresses, and saved them as tabs! Now, I can see exactly what we spoke about last, with 1 click! I have to say, it's pretty cool and you should absolutely try it. 😻 Also, you'll be happy to know that this is a free tool we're providing our community with. Have a great day!
Upvote (4)Share·
Brent Stevenson@pdxbrent
Seems really useful, thank you! :D
Upvote (3)Share·
Naomi Assaraf 🔥Maker@nassaraf · CMO, Technophile, pancake lover.
@pdxbrent Thank you so much and am so glad you like it! 😁 We just launched it this morning, and can see how it'll be a big hit -noone likes Gmail labels in alphabetical order. Feel free to check out all of our other Chrome extensions, too. There are over 50 of them! 👇👇👇 https://www.cloudhq.net/chrome_e... 💛
Upvote (3)Share·
Eric Quinn Hargrove@ericqhargrove · Pub Dev, BuySellAds
YES! Another awesome release
Upvote (3)Share·
Naomi Assaraf 🔥Maker@nassaraf · CMO, Technophile, pancake lover.
Thanks, @ericqhargrove! 😁It's a late #Halloween🎃 treat from the @cloudhq_net team on a #friyay! #emailtips #productivity #gmailtips
Upvote (3)Share·