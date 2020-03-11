Gmail Tables
How to insert a table in Gmail email with just 1 click
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
Hey 👋 hunters! With Gmail Tables by cloudHQ, you can now easily create a table to include in your email, in about 30 seconds. You'll be able to customize your: ✅ Text color and background ✅ Border color ✅ Border size ✅ Header row ✅ Header column This is great for: ✔️ Sales professionals to create a table with different pricing tier options ✔️ Customer support to create a checklist for troubleshooting instructions ✔️ Managers and team leads to indicate top performing members or metrics on their team In 1 click, you can now create a table that's natively inserted into your email body for any kind of table that you want to display. Give it a try today, it's totally free!
Upvote (2)Share
Great idea!
Upvote (2)Share
@audreymelnik Thanks, Audrey! We realized that so many people were searching for this on Youtube, so we decided to build it. 💁♀️
Great product, simple and easy.
@aviv_maman Thank you! Yes.. we built it to make it really easy to create a table in email! 🙏
UpvoteShare
Another helpful tool to help streamline my workflow! Love the customizing features. Thanks CloudHQ!
@siciliana_ You got it, Siciliana! 💥
UpvoteShare