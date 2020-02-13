Gmail Summarization
Get a paragraph summarising the most important sentences
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Argyrou Argyris
Maker
Hi to all, Today we are releasing our first NLP powered extension, build using TextRank and Spacy. On every email you click, we generate an "extractive" summarization, of the most important sentences and extract NER which you might find useful to use as labels. We design and build simple, easy to use productivity tools using NLP and Machine learning, and we started with email because the average professional spends 28% of the workday reading and answering email. The main goal of this release is to see if it adds value to our day to day, and spend more time on improving it. Let us know what you think. ** privacy ** we don't store or share data with others, we respect people's data, as we do for our selves. if you have any questions feel free to get in touch, we would love to get your feedback.
UpvoteShare