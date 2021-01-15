Glyphs 3.0
Build, edit and manage fonts on your Mac
This is such a gorgeous product. Makes me wish I was a type designer. Le sigh.
Beautiful
Great idea for designers!) Thank you very much and good luck👍
I'm not a professional type designer, but I'm a fan of previous versions of Glyphs four years ago! And my first original typeface was also created with this app. I know there are some cool features in Glyphs, but I haven't mastered them - illustrator-like use. It is a good opportunity to explore:)