I've been working on this personal project for almost a decade now and I will continue to work on them as long as I can. It's mixture of essential icons and symbols for everyday design work, designed to withstand fancy design trends and to be easily recognized worldwide even years from now.
Around the web
Introducing GLYPHICONS 2.0 - GLYPHICONSGLYPHICONS is a library of precisely prepared monochromatic icons and symbols, created with an emphasis to simplicity and easy orientation. These original glyph icons are sorted in continuously evolving icon packs, designed to withstand any fancy design trends and be easily recognized worldwide even years from now.
Glyphicons
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jan KovaříkMaker@jankovarik · Freelance graphic designer
Brand new website, all icon sets recreated from a scratch and many other changes set a new direction for the whole project and I think that the best is still ahead of us.
Upvote Share·